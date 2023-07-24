Air chief marshal congratulates Hamza Khan for winning World Junior Squash Championship

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu congratulated Hamza Khan for winning the World Junior Squash Championship, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Air Force said in a statement on Monday, Bol News reported.

Hamza Khan won the title by defeating Egypt’s Mohammad Zakaria by a score of 3-1 in the final match played in Australia, said the spokesperson.

He said the air chief congratulated the young champion for bringing the title back to Pakistan after 37 years.

“The victory brought back memories of Jan Sher Khan’s victory in the World Squash Championship in 1986. This win is a great comeback for Pakistan in the game of squash. The entire nation is proud of Hamza Khan’s brilliant performance, which raised the green crescent flag in the game of squash,” the Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu said.

He said the PAF had always played an active role for the promotion of squash in the country.

Pakistan Air Force, along with the Pakistan Squash Federal (PSF), will continue to support the young players with the best abilities for this purpose while continuing the series of such victories for the nation, the air chief said.

He appreciated the hard work of the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players.

“The efforts made by the PSF management to restore Pakistan’s lost reputation in the game of squash is commendable,” Zaheer Ahmed said.