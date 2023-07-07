Alamgir uncle lived life on his own terms: Ali Tareen pays tribute

Ali Tareen, the son of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Kahn Tareen, has paid tribute to his uncle Alamgir Tareen who passed away a day.

In a post on social media, the younger Taren said, “Alamgir chacha lived life on his own terms. The cool uncle, the maverick. A larger than life character who was always happy to challenge convention. Whether in life, in business or in cricket.”

“His sudden loss is an almost unbearable tragedy for those who knew him well. May Allah SWT bless his joyous soul,” he said.

In a shocking incident, Jahangir Alamgir Tareen passed away after allegedly committing suicide by shooting himself in the head after suffering mental issues.

Police said Alamgir allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Gulberg area of Lahore. Alamgir had left a hand-written suicide note citing health reasons and taking steroids as the reason for inflicting self-harm. According to the family, the 63-year-old Alamgir was single but was going to marry his fiancé this December.

His family said that Alamgir didn’t come out of his room till 10 AM when his domestic worker arrived on duty. The servant peeked into the room through a window to find him “covered in blood” and immediately informed Jahangir Tareen.

Alamgir was the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans . He established a name for himself as a leading businessman in South Punjab and operated one of the largest water purification plants in the country. He did his bachelors from the University of California at Berkeley and later completed his Masters degree from Yale University.

A large of people visit the residence of his brother, Jahangir Tareen, to offer their residences. The cricket fraternity also mourned the unfortunate death of the Multan Sultans and offered their condolences.