Anti-terrorism court confirms Asad Qaiser’s pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad on Friday confirmed pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on terrorism charges, Bol News reported.

An FIR was lodged against Asad Qaiser at Ramna police station under terrorism charges.

Talking to media, Asad Qaiser said the court had confirmed his bail for lack of solid evidence with the police. The court expressed resentment against the police for filing a terrorism case on the base of just a tweet. The court directed police to complete the investigation on the next hearing come what may, he said.

The PTI leader said he was thankful to the court.

To a query, he said there was no more democracy in the country and martial law was in place. “There’s no institution left in this country. What kind of democracy existed, if the speaker could not go to his assembly,” he asked.

He wondered if it was a way of politics of former PM and founder of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto or founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, what was being practiced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement.