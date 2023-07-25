Application for suo motu action against Islamia University scandal filed in SC Lahore Registry

Application also demands setting up a judicial commission.

Demanded strict action against the accused.

Stated that the young generation is being destroyed with such activities.

An application has been filed in Supreme Court Lahore Registry, for taking ssuo motu action and setting up a judicial commission against the Islamia University scandal.

The application has been filed by Mudassar Chaudhry Advocate stating that the role of the university scandal is a disgrace to the society.

According to the application, network doing negative activities in the university is involved in destroying the future of the young generation and the gang along with its handlers must be exposed.

The petitioner urged the court to take notice of the incident and order a judicial inquiry on it.

The petitioner demanded hardest punishment for the accused and demanded judicial inquiry to make recommendations for secure future of educational institutions and students.