Army Chief Asim Munir meets US Centcom: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Monday met with US Central Command Commander General Michael Eric Kurilla, Bol News reported.
The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the regional situation and mutual cooperation and defense situation were discussed in the meeting.
“The Pakistan-US military leadership agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields,” the ISPR said.
