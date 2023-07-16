Army chief discusses issues of mutual interests with his Irani counterpart

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah on Sunday discussed issues of mutual interests with his Irani counterpart, Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran General Mohammad Bagheri during his visit to Tehran, Bol News reported.

“A wide range of issues of interest to the two parties including defense cooperation were discussed in the meeting,” the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran- Islamabad in a tweet.

In a tweet on July 15, the embassy wrote: “We warmly welcome the arrival of #COAS Gen. Seyed Asim Munir to Iran. The visit indicates firm determination of high officials of Pakistan-Iran to promote all-out relations, A long stride towards comprehensive expansion of ties; the achievements will prove to be tangible & positive.”