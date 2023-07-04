Arshad’s Murder: Tasneem To Be Grilled About Blames Against Nawaz

LONDON: Syed Tasneem Haider has been summoned by the London police for investigation, said sources.

Tasneem Haider had accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif of Arshad Sharif’s murder.

The counter-terrorism police officers would interview Tasneem Shah in mid-July, the sources said and added

Tasneem would be interviewed for two days.

An interpreter would also be provided to Tasneem Shah during the investigation, said sources.

Tasneem Haider’s allegations are being investigated by Counter Terrorism Police officers.

Tasneem Haider’s allegations, the matter is being investigated by the SO 15 Division of the Counter Terrorism Police.