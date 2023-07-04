Arshad’s Murder: Tasneem To Be Grilled About Blames Against Nawaz

Arshad’s Murder: Tasneem To Be Grilled About Blames Against Nawaz

Articles
Advertisement
Arshad’s Murder: Tasneem To Be Grilled About Blames Against Nawaz

Arshad’s Murder: Tasneem To Be Grilled About Blames Against Nawaz

Advertisement

LONDON: Syed Tasneem Haider has been summoned by the London police for investigation, said sources.

Tasneem Haider had accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif of Arshad Sharif’s murder.

The counter-terrorism police officers would interview Tasneem Shah in mid-July, the sources said and added

Tasneem would be interviewed for two days.

An interpreter would also be provided to Tasneem Shah during the investigation, said sources.

Advertisement

Tasneem Haider’s allegations are being investigated by Counter Terrorism Police officers.

Tasneem Haider’s allegations, the matter is being investigated by the SO 15 Division of the Counter Terrorism Police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story