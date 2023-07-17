As many as seven PTI leaders deny joining Khattak’s party

ISLAMABAD: As many as seven Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have disclaimed joining Parvaiz Khattak’s new political party “Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP)”.

PTI leader Sajida Zulfikar said, “This is my message to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the entire Pakistani people. I am admitted to the hospital due to my bad health. I neither joined Pervez Khattak’s new party nor declared any support.”

The second disclaimer Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in his tweet he said that he has gone out of the country for his treatment at this time. “

“Wasn’t he participating in today’s meeting or is he in Pakistan then how did he participate? He was with Imran Khan yesterday and he is still with Imran Khan today,” Ghani tweeted.

District President Abbottabad PTI Alhaji Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that he is standing firm with Tehreek-e-Insaaf and strongly denying the news circulating on social media about leaving the party.

He said that he is a part of the party and will remain with it.

Former Member of Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Ali Mashwani also strongly disclaimed the news circulating on social media related to changing the party.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is my first and last party, I can’t even think of breaking ties with Imran Khan and the party. I have not been called in any meeting nor have I been contacted by anyone. Fight the true freedom war with your captain as a “frontline” player.”

Former MPA Dir Azam Khan also denied joining the PTIP and said he is standing with Imran Khan.

Reacting to the announcement of Khattak’s party, it is surprising that no sooner was the party formed than the series of denials began. It seems that the end will be worse than the Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP), the PTI spokesperson said.

The matter of Pervaiz’s announcement has been termed Monsoon, which is on in the country and political parties are springing up like weeds in the country for decades.

The spokesperson said that attempts are being made to destroy the standing crop of democracy in the country with 14-party locusts and to populate politics with a bang.

In the field of politics, the officials of the “Department of Agriculture” are working hard day and night in the challenge of cultivation of these new crops.

A few weeks ago, the “Istehkam” brand seeds sown in Lahore burned and rotted in the ground before the harvest. The seed called “parliamentarian” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be washed away in the first rain of public reaction.

However, they are grateful to Pervez Khattak for exposing the elements involved in behind-the-scene conspiracies and separating them from Tehreek-e-Insaaf. Domestic politics has turned from various colors to black and white.

The era of “love for a murderer, compassion for the deceased” and “Sajdah to the creator, support for the devil” has passed. The nation stands with one language, one voice and united with leader Imran Khan who holds the flag of rule of law and rule of law and true freedom. Spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf