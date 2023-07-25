Advertisement
Edition: English
Ashura 2023: Govt Announced public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

Articles
Ashura 2023: Govt Announced public holidays on Muharram 9, 10
  • The federal government has declared public holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.
  • A notification was issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.
  • The national government has authorized the deployment of armed forces across the nation.
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has officially declared public holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (July 28 and 29) in observance of Ashura, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

The country will mark the commencement of the new Islamic year, 1445 AH, this evening (July 20) with the arrival of Muharram. The observance of Youm-e-Ashura is scheduled for July 29 (Saturday).

To ensure the uninterrupted activities during the Ashura days, the Government of Sindh had previously taken several measures, including banning pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Furthermore, the national government has authorized the deployment of armed forces across the nation to ensure security throughout the sacred period of Muharram.

On July 19, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced the beginning of the Islamic year in the Kingdom.

Also Read

Ashura 2023: Banks, Public Institutions to Remain Closed for 3 Days
Ashura 2023: Banks, Public Institutions to Remain Closed for 3 Days

Ashura 2023 - Banks will remain closed for three days as the...

