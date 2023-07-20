Ashura 2023: Govt officially announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

ISLAMABAD: on Thursday, The federal government announced public holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (July 28 and 29) on account of Ashura.

“[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH),” a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.

This evening (July 20), the country will commemorate the start of the new Islamic year, 1445 AH, with the first of Muharram. This marks the observance of Youm-e-Ashura on July 29 (Saturday).

Earlier, the Government of Sindh has banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted.

In addition, the national government has authorized the placement of armed forces nationwide to guarantee security throughout the sacred period of Muharram.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court revealed the beginning of the Islamic year in the Kingdom on July 19.