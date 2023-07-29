Ashura processions end peacefully across the country

Over 400 streets and roads were closed in Karachi.

KARACHI: The countrywide mourning processions in connection with Yaum e Ashur concluded peacefully across the country including Karachi amid tight security.

In Karachi, the main procession in Karachi left from Nishtar Park at 10 am. The MA Jinnah road was closed to traffic and shops and the street straddling the road was sealed. Over 400 streets and roads were closed in the city.

Strict security arrangements saw the deployment of over 2,500 soldiers including snipers. In total, more than eight thousand policemen and officers were on security duty.

The devotees have set up sabels and food counters along the procession route.

Pillion riding of motorcycles is prohibited on the 9th and 10th of Muharram in the city.

Similarly, mourning processions in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and other cities of country also ended peacefully

Earlier, On Muharram 10, people all over the country are holding processions to honor the memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and followers who were martyred in Karbala.

These processions will follow their traditional routes in various cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, etc.

To ensure the safety of everyone involved, city administrations have implemented strict security measures.

They have blocked access to the procession routes and sites using shipping containers and barbed wires in different cities.

These precautions aim to prevent any unfortunate incidents from occurring during the events.

Muharram 10 is a significant day, particularly for Shia Muslims, who observe it with deep reverence and mourning.

The security arrangements and measures taken are vital to maintain order and protect the well-being of the participants and the public at large.

Cooperation between the attendees and authorities is crucial to ensure a peaceful and secure commemoration of this religious event.