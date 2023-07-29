Asif hints at finalization of five names for caretaker PM

Raja Riaz expected to meet PM Shehbaz on Wednesday.

Asif says elections should take place prior to 90 days.

Clarified that he was not offered the position of caretaker PM.

According to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have reached a mutual decision to appoint a politician to the significant role of caretaker prime minister.

He stated that they have narrowed down their choices to a shortlist of four to five names, which will be discussed with other political parties.

Added that the final selection is expected to be made within a week, with the decision-making process involving the leaders of the allied parties.

Khawaja Asif clarified that he was not offered the position of caretaker prime minister, and he never suggested Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as a potential candidate nor expressed any interest in the role.

He emphasized that his opinion about the trustworthiness of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari remains a personal matter.

Previously, there were speculations regarding the possibility of Ishaq Dar being considered for the interim prime minister position, but neither PML-N leaders nor Dar himself confirmed or denied these rumors.

However, minister Asif explicitly denied Dar’s nomination, and the PPP also opposed his appointment.

Now, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will consult with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman before finalizing the candidate for the caretaker PM.

The shortlisting of candidates will be done by PM Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad, following constitutional procedures.

Ultimately, the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance will make the final decision.