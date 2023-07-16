Asifa Bhutto will contest next election

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has decided to field Asifa Bhutto in next general elections, sources said on Sunday.

They said that the party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari would decide from which constituency Asifa Bhutto will contest the election.

The consideration is under way to filed Asifa Bhutto to participate in the election that from three or four constituencies.

The constituencies of Larkana, Liar, Tandoallah Yar are being considered.

It is also being mulled to contest elections on one seat in the national and provincial assemblies.

