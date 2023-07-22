Ata Tarar says not declaring Toshakhana gifts a crime

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said not declaring Toshakhana gifts was a crime, so the Pakistan Tehreeke Insaf (PTI) chief should come forward and tell why the gifts had not been declared, Bol News reported.

“They are afraid to come to the court. I dare to come and answer in the court. They want judges and decisions to be of their own will,” Ata Tarar said talking to media after the court hearing.

He said even today, escape from the court was taken. Theft was proven, answer and account must be given, he said.

The SAPM said the false narrative of the cipher had died its own death. You would also have to appear in Cipher’s case too, he said adding that they would not be able to escape for long in the Toshakhana case.

“During the appearance today, his lawyers tried to pressurize the court. They want the court to be transferred to Bani Gala,” he said.