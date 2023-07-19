ATC extends PTI chairman’s bail in three Judicial Complex riot cases till July 26

The court urged police to bring evidence or declare the former PM innocent.

The judge emphasized the need for a clear and thorough investigation.

Judge warns if the investigation does not proceed well, he can summon IGP in person.

The Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad has extended the PTI chairman’s bail until July 26 in three cases concerning rioting at the Judicial Complex.

During the hearing of the former PM’s bail applications, his lawyer Salman Safdar was present in court, and the judge expressed displeasure with the police.

The court urged the police to either declare the PTI chairman innocent if there is no evidence against him or present the evidence if it exists.

The judge warned that if the investigation does not proceed properly, even the IGP (Inspector General of Police) could be summoned in person.

PTI chairman’s lawyer mentioned that a former prime minister has also been implicated in the case, and if there is no evidence against him, he should be informed accordingly.

Salman Safdar stated that if there is no evidence, they will withdraw the bail application.

In response to the lawyer’s request, the judge extended Imran Khan’s bail in the three cases until July 26.

The lawyer further requested that the hearing be postponed until after Ashura, explaining that he does not work during the first 10 days of Muharram.

Following a request from the police, the court adjourned the hearing in the three cases.