ATC grants Fawad Chaudhry bail till Aug 8 in two cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Saturday granted former Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry interim bail till August 8 in two cases pertaining to the incidents of May 9, Bol News reported.

The court balked police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry and demanded from the police to bring record of the cases in the next hearing. The court directed Fawad Chaudhry to submit Rs0.1 million surety bonds for each case.

Fawad Chaudhry had filed the plea for interim bail to evade arrest. Earlier, the ATC had issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Fawad Chaudhry in the two cases.

