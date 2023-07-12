ISLAMABAD: Electoral Reforms Committee Chairman Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq has said that recommendations on electoral reforms will be finalised next week.
Conversation with the media after the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq said that there had been a heated discussion on the proposed proposals on electoral reforms in the Parliamentary Committee.
He added that effective suggestions for transparent conduct of elections were taken into consideration
Ayaz Sadiq maintained, “Absolutely, no proposal to ban political party is under consideration.”
He added that our job was to make electoral reforms, not to ban political parties.
He said that many things were done during former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar era, adding that Saqib Nisar was trying to fix controversial decisions related to elections.
