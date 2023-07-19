Azam Khan returns home.

Azam Khan has returned to his home in Islamabad.

He with missing under mysterious circumstances on June 15

Azam Khan turned a witness against former prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Former Principal Secretary and prominent bureaucrat Azam Khan reached his home in Islamabad, BOL News reported.

Sources confirmed that Azam Khan reached on Wednesday evening. Azam Khan went missing nearly a month ago and a case was registered over his disappearance at Kohsar police station.

Islamabad Police have registered a kidnapping case of Azam Khan on the complaint of his nephew after he went missing on Juene 15.

The case has been registered at the police station (PS) Kohsar under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Azam’s Kan nephew Muhammad Saeed Khan, told police in an application that his uncle Azam Khan, who is currently residing in Sector F-6/3 with his family went gone missing after leaving his house on June 15 around 7 M.

Azam Khan turns witness

Azam Khan turned into a witness against the PTI chief and confessed that the diplomatic cypher was used for political purposes to avoid the no-confidence motion and build a narrative of a foreign conspiracy.

Azam Khan went missing over a month ago under mysterious circumstances after a crackdown on party workers following the May 9 incident. A confessional statement attributed to him has been issued.

The statement said on March 9, the foreign secretary approached Azam Khan and informed him about the cypher. The foreign secretary also informed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the matter with Imran Khan which the prime minister confirmed to Azam Khan the next day.

Upon seeing the cypher, Imran was “euphoric” and termed the language as “US language” while saying that the cypher can now be “manipulated for created a narrative against the establishment and opposition.”

Imran Khan told Azam that the cypher can be used to divert general public’s attention towards “foreign involvement” in the no-confidence motion by the opposition.

Imran Khan instructed Azam to hand over the cypher to him. The statement said this was also a clear violation of regulations for handing over official documentation.

Azam Khan confessed the cypher copy was retained by Imran Khan and the next day was informed that it was “misplaced”. He further confessed that Imran Khan said he will use the cypher in front of the public and “twist the narrative” that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners and play the “victim card”.

Azam advised the prime minister that the cypher was a secret document and its content cannot be disclosed. He suggested a meeting with the foreign minister and foreign secretary where they can read the cypher from copy with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and minutes of meetings.

On 28 March 2022, a meeting was held at Bani Gala during which the foreign secretary read the cypher and it was decided to place the matter before the federal cabinet.

The special cabinet meeting was held on 30 March 2022, where the Foreign Office representative again read the cypher and briefed the cabinet. The meeting decided the matter will be taken up by the National Security Committee.

On 31 March, the NSC meeting was held where the cypher was again read and minuted by National Security Division.

Azam Khan said the cypher “lost’ by PM Imran Khan was not returned until he served as principal secretary despite repeated requests.