A three-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the reports of buying and selling of drugs in Islamia University, Bahawalpur, Bol News reported on Monday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formed the probe body. The committee includes Secretary Minerals Babar Aman Babar, DIG Amin Bukhari and DIG Raja Faisal.

The committee will investigate the Islamia University, Bahawalpur incident from all aspects.

The committee will determine the persons involved in the incident and submit its report to the chief minister of Punjab.