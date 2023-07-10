Baitussalam Welfare Trust and Coca-Cola Pakistan have joined hands to provide relief goods including water filtration plants for earthquake-hit areas of Turkiye.

Coca-Cola Pakistan handed over five water filtration plants to the Turkish Consulate General at a ceremony in Karachi. The plants were handed over by Coca-Cola Pakistan Vice-President and GM Fahad Ashraf to Acting Consul General of the Turkiye in Karachi Ali Fuat Erkurt.

Vice Consul Oguz Kozanli spoke on the occasion and thanked the donors which also included the Baitussalam Foundation. Baitussalam provided 15 containers of relief goods which included blankets, medicines, female hygiene products and baby items.

Fahad Ashraf said it was a sign of Coca-Cola Pakistan’s commitment to contributing towards earthquake relief in Turkiye and a reflection of the deep ties that existed between the two nations.

“The kind of water filtration plants handed over for earthquake relief in Turkiye were earlier given to help flood victims in Pakistan to provide them safe drinking water and to reduce the spread of water-borne diseases,” he added.

Acting Turkish Consul General Ali Fuad Erkurt said: “Turkiye thanks Coca-Cola Pakistan and Baitussalam for their valuable and much-needed donation for earthquake relief. This reflects the brotherly ties that exist between the people of Turkiye and Pakistan.”