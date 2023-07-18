Balochistan Assembly will dissolve on its own time: sources

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly will dissolve on its own time, the government sources said.

They said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the dissolution of the Balochistan Assembly.

Provincial ministers said that there is no rush to dissolve the assembly, adding that there was no consultation regarding the caretaker government in the province.

They said that the opposition would also be taken into confidence regarding the caretaker cabinet and the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo gave a dinner in honor of ministers and allies on Tuesday.

Dinner was hosted in honor of the members of the Assembly. Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khel, provincial ministers and members of the assembly from opposition parties also attended the dinner.

The Chief Minister welcomed the participants of the dinner and the Balochistan situation was also discussed during the dinner.

The guests were entertained with traditional food of Balochistan.