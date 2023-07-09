Ban Enforced: No Petrol Without Helmet

Lahore implements “no helmet, no petrol” rule to prioritize motorcyclist safety.

Motorcyclists must wear helmets to purchase petrol under the new regulation.

Concerns about severe injuries in road accidents without helmets led to the decision.

Lahore: The administration has implemented a new regulation referred to as “no helmet, no petrol,” according to recent reports.

This rule mandates that individuals riding motorcycles must wear helmets in order to purchase petrol.

The motive behind this decision is to prioritize the safety of motorcyclists.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore expressed concerns regarding the significant number of severe injuries resulting from road accidents caused by the absence of helmets.

Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze further declared a prohibition on motorcyclists without helmets from accessing all roads. Consequently, over the past six months, approximately 810,000 motorcyclists not complying with the helmet requirement have faced consequences.

As of today, the price of premium petrol in Pakistan is Rs. 262 per liter, while high-speed diesel is priced at Rs. 253 per liter. Light-speed diesel is available at Rs. 147.68 per liter, and kerosene oil is priced at Rs. 164.07 per liter. The Government of Pakistan follows a policy of revising petrol prices twice a month.

