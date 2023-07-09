Ban imposed on public gatherings in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has imposed a ban on public gatherings in the federal capital and issued a notification of section 144.

According to the notification, there will be a complete ban on any kind of gatherings and processions in Islamabad.

Certain sections of the society are planning to hold illegal gatherings including majlis/protests within the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory which may disrupt public places and peace and environment, keeping in view the existing law and order and security. It is necessary to control such illegal activities which are a threat to public peace, tranquility and maintenance of law and order.

Keeping these concerns in mind, a complete ban on the gathering of five or more than five people in the city.

The notification will be applicable for two months, the deputy commissioner Islamabad said. Violators will be prosecuted under section 144, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad