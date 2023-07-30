Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

DUBAI: Wax figure of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai in UAE on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the unveiling event. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is the first Pakistani whose wax figure is displayed at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

Earlier on the day, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

The minister was received at the airport by senior UAE officials and the Pakistani ambassador.

FM Bilawal met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed between the two brotherly countries.

The FM also offered condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of the brother of Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnership.