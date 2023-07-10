Benazir Kafaalat program disbursement surpasses Rs58 bn

BISP has already released over Rs. 81 billion to its partner banks.

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 58 billion to more than 6.5 million women beneficiaries nationwide under the Benazir Kafaalat initiative.

As per an official source, the successful distribution of the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year 2022-23 is ongoing through bank retailers.

Under the Benazir Kafaalat program, nine million registered beneficiary families are eligible to receive a quarterly payment of Rs. 9,000 per household.

BISP has already released over Rs. 81 billion to its partner banks, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL), for distribution among beneficiaries via their retail network.

In addition to Benazir Kafaalat, educational scholarships are provided to the children of registered families.

However, a mandatory requirement for receiving these scholarships is maintaining a 70 percent attendance record in school.

Beneficiaries can address any complaints by contacting the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or by calling the toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Program.

It’s important to note that BISP messages are solely sent from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted.