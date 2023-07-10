GILGIT: President of Pakistan Peoples Party Gilgit chapter and former opposition leader Amjad Hussain Advocate has resigned from his party membership.

Hussain in his resignation said that he was fed up with the political situation and submitting his resignation to the Assembly Speaker.

He said that he had informed the party chairman about his decision to resign from the assembly membership.

It is pertinent to mention here, the election for the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister was postponed as the Supreme Appellate Court issued stay order on a petition filed by a lawmaker.

The election was earlier scheduled to be held at 3pm on Wednesday but heavy contingent of police reached the assembly secretariat before the polling and sealed the building.

Advertisement

According to some reports, a contingent of GB police under DIG reached the assembly secretariat hours before the polling. Punjab police officials accompanied the GB police. All the entry and exit gates were closed while media also was not allowed to cover the session.

The assembly staff was besieged in the secretariat amid the uncertain situation.

It is also being speculated that some arrests of PTI lawmakers including the former ministers are on the cards in connection with the May 9 incidents.

Earlier, the PTI had nominated Raja Azam Khan for the coveted office of the CM. The parliamentary party gave approval to Khan’s name. A PTI spokesperson said the party held a decisive majority in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and therefore, Raja would clinch the seat easily.

On the other hand, the PPP nominated Advocate Amjad, the PML-N named Engineer Anwar and the JUI nominated Rehmat Khaliq for the coveted position.

A day earlier, Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan disqualified Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid of the PTI in a fake degree case. A three-member bench headed by Justice Inayatur Rahman announced the verdict.

Advertisement

Amid the political uncertainty, a no-confidence motion has also been filed against GB Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed. The motion was moved by opposition leader Advocate Amjad.