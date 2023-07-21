Bilawal admits there is high inflation, unemployment and poverty in country

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has admitted that there is high inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country, adding that they have to make the common man of Pakistan economically stable.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here on Friday for distributing house owner rights certificates among flood affected women.

Bilawal said that Pakistan had suffered a historical loss due to differences.

He claimed that they were giving the first financial help to the flood affectees in the form of building a strong house, adding these houses are built in such a way that even if there is another flood, the house will not be damaged, the house owners will give their ownership rights.

Bilawal Bhutto observed, “When you strengthen a woman, you will strengthen the whole family. The houses given to the people are their full owners, they are their own assets which they can use on their own.”

Advertisement

He asserted that the PPP has turned a catastrophe into an opportunity.

The PPP chairman said that people sitting in Islamabad have no idea how much economic problems people are going through.

He added that this is the thought and ideology of the People’s Party (PPP).

He said that five thousand women owners of Larkana are giving with rights and will give in all districts of Sindh.

He will start such projects in Larkana after winning the PPP election, making the rich of Larkana richer is not the ideology of PPP but like Benazir Income Support Programs reflect the ideology of PPP.

Advertisement

When the Larkana poor gets money, he spends it and the economy goes up, he said and added the PPP always comes with people friendly projects.

This is the biggest revolution in the history of Pakistan, the PPP is transferring government assets to people.

The Chief Minister of Sindh will also give more houses to the people with owner rights, Bilawal said.