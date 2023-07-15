Bilawal inaugurates ‘Dhabeji Special Economic Zone project

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday inaugurated the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project.

The foreign minister and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the project by unveiling the plaque and laying the foundation stone in Thatta district.

The officials briefed the PPP chairman about the salient features of the project. He was informed that the project’s objective was to create a network of industries in the province.

Bilawal was informed about the project’s industrial infrastructure, uninterrupted benefits, sustainability, and creation of jobs as it would generate an investment of US5 billion and create 100,000 jobs.

“The Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will be a Public-Private Partnership project which ensures the economic and social development of the country,” the foreign minister said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inan Memon, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, prominent industrialists, diplomats and representatives of the federal government were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister said the project will bring economic development and prosperity, foreign investment, and promotion of local industries in collaboration with private stakeholders.

He said the Dhabeji SEZ covers an area of 700 acres, providing space for national and foreign investors to establish business units. It aims to bring $5 billion of investment and create approximately 100,000 employment opportunities in its initial phase.

Dhabeji SEZ is the largest economic project of Pakistan. The project will save expenses and time with easy access of the raw material and other imports to nearby Port Qasim.

Moreover, he said easy access to Karachi airport will ensure safe travel for foreign businessmen and administration. He said the project with easy access to the national highway will ensure cargo transportation upcountry as well as to the Central Asian countries.

He said the investors who will establish their business within this zone would be eligible for a 10-year tax exemption and duty-free import machinery for business purposes.

The SEZ is a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project strategically located along a crucial geographical route and will play a significant role in the country’s economy.