Billion of rupees allocated in budget for 0.1mn laptops to youth: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said billion of rupees have been allocated in the current fiscal year budget for distribution of 100,000 laptops on merit to the youth.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the distribution of laptops amongst the students of various Universities in Islamabad on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif said if there are resources, he will provide ten million laptops to the youth as Pakistan’s development and prosperity lie in it.

Recalling the time when he was the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif said hundreds of thousands of laptops were distributed amongst the youth. He said these laptops enabled the youth to acquire education online and become freelancers after the breakout of Covid-19.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is the requirement of modern day that our educated and talented youth is equipped with the laptop. He was confident that with the hard work of the youth, Pakistan would register major successes on the economic front and achieve its lost glory.

Shehbaz Sharif said youth is our future and the country’s prosperity is linked with them. Referring to the steps being taken for their uplift, he said five billion rupees have been allocated in the budget for provision of agriculture loans to the youth. He said five billion rupees have also been earmarked to provide vocational training to them.

In her remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima said the PML-N has always launched initiatives such as Prime Minister Youth Program to empower the youth.