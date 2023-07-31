BISE Bahawalpur announced 10th Class result 2023 | Check Bahawalpur board Matric Result

BISE Bahawalpur – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur on Monday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Sahiwal, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha.

Bahawalpur Board Matric Result 2023 – 10th Class Result 2023

The matric result of Bahawalpur Board have been announced today, You can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date 10th Class Result July 31, 2023 Result Time 10:00 AM Exams Date 3rd April 2023 Result Availability BISE Bahawalpur Website SMS Result Send Roll Number to 800298

How to check BISE Bahawalpur Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE Bahawalpur matric result 2023 by following method:

Advertisement By roll number

By name

By SMS

Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the BahawalpurBoard. The Bahawalpur Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Bahawalpur result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the Bahawalpur Board exams. Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800298” to get your BISE Bahawalpur Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://web.bisebwp.edu.pk/