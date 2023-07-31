BISE D.G Khan announced 10th Class result 2023 | Check D.G Khan board Matric Result

BISE D.G khan– Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) D.G khan on Monday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE D.G khan, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Lahore, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE D.G Khan Matric Result 2023 – 10th Class Result 2023

The matric result of D.G khan Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date
10th Class ResultJuly 31, 2023
Result Time10:00 AM
Exams Date3rd April 2023
Result AvailabilityBISE D.G Khan Website
SMS ResultSend Roll Number to 800295

How to check BISE D.G khan Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE D.G khan matric result 2023 by following method:

  • By roll number
  • By name
  • By SMS

Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the D.G khan Board. The D.G khan Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE D.G khan result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the D.G khan Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800295” to get your BISE D.G khan Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

