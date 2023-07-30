BISE D.G Khan to Announce 10th Class Matric result 2023 tomorrow

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) D.G khan is set to declare the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Second Annual Examination, 2023, tomorrow on Monday. This announcement comes as a crucial moment for students who appeared in the supplementary exams to improve their scores and pass their respective subjects.

BISE D.G khan is one of the nine educational boards operating in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The other boards include BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Sahiwal, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha. These boards are responsible for conducting examinations for both intermediate and secondary levels and for ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation process.

For the students awaiting their results, Monday will be a day filled with anticipation and nervous excitement. The BISE D.G khan official website will host the result, and students will also be able to access their scores through SMS.

How to check BISE D.G khan Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE D.G khan matric result 2023 by following method:

By roll number

By name

By SMS

Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the D.G khan Board. The D.G khan Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE D.G khan result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the D.G khan Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800295” to get your BISE D.G khan Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

