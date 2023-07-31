BISE Gujranwala announced 10th Class result 2023 | Check Gujranwala board Matric Result

BISE Gujranwala – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala on Monday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Gujranwala, BISE DG Khan, BISE Multan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Lahore, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2023 – 10th Class Result 2023

The matric result of Gujranwala Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date 10th Class Result July 31, 2023 Result Time 10:00 AM Exams Date 3rd April 2023 Result Availability BISE Gujranwala Website SMS Result Send Roll Number to 800299

How to check BISE Gujranwala Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE Gujranwala Matric result 2023 by following method:

By name

By SMS

Every Student received a distinct roll number slip from the Gujranwala Board. The Gujranwala Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Gujranwala result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the Gujranwala Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800299” to get your BISE Gujranwala Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/