Bol News finds out name of magistrate recorded Azam’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Bol News has found out the name of the magistrate who recorded the statement of Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister.

Azam Khan in his statement claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him. Azam Khan was presented before Magistrate First Class Industrial Area Islamabad Irshad Bhatti, the Bol News revealed.

During a press conference held Islamabad on Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had hidden the name of the magistrate. The minister expressed ignorance when he was knocked out by two questions related to Azam Khan.

He was asked by a journalist in which magistrate’s court Azam Khan was presented. The interior minister appeared to fully confirm Azam Khan’s statement recorded under Section 164 before the magistrate but refrained from naming him.

Senator and columnist Irfan Siddiqui was also presented in the past in the court of Irshad Bhatti on the issue of rent deed.

“Mentioning the name of the chairman PTI is banned on TV channels. You have mentioned his name several times which is broadcasting live on PTV. Will action be taken against him? I am not aware of anyone’s name being banned on TV nor has anyone informed me,” the minister replied to a question.