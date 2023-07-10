BOL releases song ‘Hamara Pakistan’ to provide hope for economic revival

BOL Network has released an emotional song “Hamara Pakistan” to provide hope to the nation amid a serve economic crisis and revive the economy.

Pakistan is facing tough conditions amid a political and economic crisis that has left the nation on the verge of default. The people are the worst affected as they face the brunt of inflation, unemployment, and higher taxes as even basic necessities are beyond their reach.

In these circumstances, BOL has released an emotional song ‘Hamara Pakistan’ to stand by the nation and assure them that the tough times will pass if they remain steadfast.

The song is part of the network’s ‘Mission Maishat’ transmission which aims to help the country rebuild its economy and find its place in the world.

The special transmission will be held from Tuesday to Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM hosted by Jameel Farooqi, Osama Ghazi, and Mr Aamir Zia. The show will invite economic experts, analysts, and businessmen to provide their insights on improving the economic situation of Pakistan.

Advertisement

The song has been a success and social media users have praised the song. The hashtag #BOLHamaraPakistanSong soon became the top trend on Twitter.