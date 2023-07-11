Central bank receives two billion dollars deposits from Saudi Arabia: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said the State Bank of Pakistan has received two billion dollars of deposits from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a message on Tuesday, Ishaq Dar said the friendly country had made a commitment in this regard in the recent past. He said these deposits had enhanced the country’s foreign exchange reserves from 9.67 billion dollars to 11.67 billion dollars.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the finance minister thanked the Saudi Arabian leadership especially King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for always standing by Pakistan in difficult times. He said the Saudi Arabian leadership had always proved to be true brothers of Pakistan.

The finance minister said the country would witness more positive developments in the days ahead and it would now move towards growth trajectory.