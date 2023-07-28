Ceremony of Ghusl-e-Kabah will be held on Aug 2

ISLAMABAD: The spiritual and blessed ceremony of Ghusl-e-Kabah will be held on August 2, 15th of Muharram.

Following the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for the past fourteen hundred years, the house of Allah has been bathed.

On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Makkah, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, will bathe the inner floor and walls of the Kaaba with Zamzam water, rose water, and perfume, while members of the Two Holy Mosques administration, Imams and other people will also be present.

Some traditions state that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) used to wash the Kabah twice a year. First in Muharram and the other before the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The Day before the Ceremony, appointed members of the General Presidency make washing liquid which is used to clean the Holy Kabah. The Liquid mixed together are usually: Rose Water, Oud, Itar (Perfume). The Quality of these Ingredients is top class and the cost may reach up to thousands of Saudi Riyals.