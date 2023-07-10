LAHORE: Chairman PTI’s growing popularity has made the 13-party group lose its senses, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson.

Reacting to Maryam Aurangzeb’s press conference in Islamabad on Monday, the spokesperson termed Maryam Aurangzeb mentally ill, saying that after being proved to be corrupt and liars, this group has also lost its vision and intellect.

The Chairman PTI is beating in the hearts of 250 million Pakistanis but these looters cannot witness it, he maintained.

From Khyber to Karachi, the whole country is echoing with the Chairman’s narrative, but the spokesmen of the puppet regime are acting deaf with their fingers in their ears every day, he said.

For the sake of their personal interests, those who sell myths against the army and the judiciary talk about the sanctity of institutions, the spokesman voiced surprise.

The Sharif family and its followers were proved guilty in corruption cases, adding that the stories of corruption of Sharif mafia are known all over the world.

The cowardly leader of a gang of criminals who escaped on a Rs 50 stamp is afraid of returning to the country even in his brother’s government today, said the PTI spokesperson.

The family slaves of the Sharifs come forward every day with lies and verbal abuse to secure their jobs, he said and added those who call the country’s most popular leader a foreign agent, tell them when their fugitive leader is returning from London.