Chances of heavy rain at few places of Karachi today

Light rain was recorded in different areas of the city yesterday.

79% humidity recorded in the air.

Today, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 38 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Karachi today, while light rain in the other areas.

The rain system will remain active in Karachi till July 10, while the sea breezes are completely suspended in the city.

Following this, the hot and humid climate is recorded in the port city.

Currently, the wind is blowing from the west direction at a speed of 10 km per hour.

Met department states that the higher the moisture content in the air, the more intense the heat feels.