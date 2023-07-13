CJP forms larger bench to hear pleas against SC Practice, Procedure Act

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday constituted a bench to hear the petitions against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023, Bol News reported.

An eight-member larger bench of the Supreme Court will hear the petitions against the SC Practice and Procedure Act on July 21. The Registrar’s Office issued notices to all applicants and parties.

The petitions against the top court Procedure Act have been fixed for hearing again after Eid-ul-Adha.