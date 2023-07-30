COAS Asim Munir condoles with UAE president over brother’s death

UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received COAS General Asim Munir.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also arrived in United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed between the two brotherly countries.

Advertisement

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Sunday visited United Arab Emirates and offered condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of his brother.

The UAE Embassy in Pakistan tweeted that UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The tweet said, “H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, receives General Syed Asim Munir, COAS of Pakistan Army, who offered condolences on the death of late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

Besides, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also arrived in United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

The minister was received at the airport by senior UAE officials and the Pakistani ambassador.

FM Bilawal will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Advertisement

During the meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed between the two brotherly countries.

The FM will also offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of the brother of Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnerships.