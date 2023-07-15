COAS Munir discusses defence cooperation with top Iranian general

COAS General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to Iran.

COAS Munir called on General Mohammad Bagheri in Tehan.

They discussed strengthening mutual defence cooperation.

TEHRAN: Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to Iran to hold meetings with military leadership and discuss defence ties.

According to reports, COAS Munir called on General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran in Tehran. Matters of mutual interest to both armed forces including defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

A spokesperson for the Iranian embassy also shared COAS Asim Munir visited Tehran and met with the senior Iranian military leadership.

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and held special discussions on the promotion of mutual defense cooperation.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir has embarked on a two-day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran. During his visit, General Asim is expected to meet key figures from Iran’s military and civilian leadership.

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS will discuss bilateral matters related to defence and security cooperation during his meetings.

The itinerary of the diplomatic mission places emphasis on strengthening ties between the two countries, with a particular focus on security and defence cooperation.

The visit comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and underscores the importance Pakistan places on its connections with Iran.

This is General Asim Munir’s fifth foreign trip ever since he took command of the Pakistan Army. It comes two months after he officially visited China to enhance bilateral military relations. The army chief undertook visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK).