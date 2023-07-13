Confusion on resignations of Aun & Langriyal continues

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen, Patron of the Istehkam Pakistan Party, has not yet taken a final decision regarding the resignations of the Special Assistants to PM, sources said.

Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langriyal have not resigned yet despite the party spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan earlier claimed that Aun and Langriyal had resigned from their portfolios.

They said that there is no truth in the news of Prime Minister House receiving resignation. Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langriyal have not yet received instructions to resign from Jahangir Tareen.

Earlier, newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) directed its members in the federal government to resign from their posts, the central spokesperson for the party, Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Awan said that the IPP President Aleem Khan had instructed party leaders Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langarial to immediately resign from their positions in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government.

Chaudhry and Langarial were appointed special assistants to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before the establishment of the IPP. “These members of the party have been instructed to resign,” Awan said.

She also said that the IPP would participate in the upcoming general election, while maintaining its independent position. She added that the organisational structure of the party would be announced soon.