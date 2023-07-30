Country paid heavy price of PTI’s inefficiency: PM

He criticized the delay in completing the gas-fired Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized the former PTI government for their negligence and inefficiency.

During the soft launch of various development projects, he expressed his views on the country’s heavy price paid for the mistakes and political vendetta of the previous government.

PM inaugurated several projects, including a Medical City worth Rs 50 billion, a National Health Support Programme worth Rs 52 billion, and a Population Welfare Programme worth Rs 30 billion.

Additionally, he broke ground for the SL-3 Lahore Ring Road project, extended the Metro Bus project, and inaugurated a thermal power plant with a capacity of generating 10 billion units of electricity annually.

He criticized the delay in completing the gas-fired Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant due to animosity towards the PML-N leadership, resulting in an additional cost of Rs 77 billion.

PM Shehbaz called for transparent accountability of those responsible for such failures, emphasizing that justice should be dispensed without any victimization.

The premier expressed determination to revive the country’s economy, eliminate poverty, and unemployment.

He urged the nation to work hard for progress, drawing inspiration from other nations like Japan, Germany, and China that bounced back economically after facing challenges.

PM also praised the coalition government’s performance during the past fifteen months in launching significant projects for public welfare.

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman also highlighted the performance of the coalition government during the past fifteen months in which mega projects of public interest were launched.