PESHAWAR: Cracks have further been deepened in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Awami National Party (ANP) has decided to remove caretaker minister of industry Adnan Jalil from the provincial cabinet.

According to sources, the ANP has alleged that Adnan Jalil has no interest in resolving public issues rather than having inclination is towards the KP governor.

ANP had asked Caretaking Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan to remove Adnan Jalil from the cabinet.

The sources further said that Adnan Jalil wanted to conduct an audit in KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company and he sent a questionnaire to the CEO of the company but he did not respond.

However the Governor House has received a summary of de-notification of Adnan Jalil.