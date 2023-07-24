Cypher case: PTI chief moves IHC to get statement of Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD: The chairman PTI has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court through his lawyer Salman Akram Raja for getting a copy of the statement recorded by Azam Khan.

Former Principal Secretary Azam Khan to the ex-premier recorded his statement regarding the cypher.

The PTI chief approached the IHC to obtain the copy

so that he will be able to respond to the inquiry officer in the context of this statement.

He further requested the court to restrain the parties from arresting so that he could get pre-arrest bail from the court concerned.

The Chairman PTI’s petition has been fixed for hearing tomorrow by the Registrar’s Office. Chief Justice Amir Farooq will hear the application on Tuesday.