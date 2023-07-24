Cypher case: PTI chief moves IHC to get statement of Azam Khan

Cypher case: PTI chief moves IHC to get statement of Azam Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Cypher case: PTI chief moves IHC to get statement of Azam Khan

Cypher case: PTI chief moves IHC to get statement of Azam Khan

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The chairman PTI has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court through his lawyer Salman Akram Raja for getting a copy of the statement recorded by Azam Khan.

Former Principal Secretary Azam Khan to the ex-premier recorded his statement regarding the cypher.

The PTI chief approached the IHC to obtain the copy

so that he will be able to respond to the inquiry officer in the context of this statement.

He further requested the court to restrain the parties from arresting so that he could get pre-arrest bail from the court concerned.

Advertisement

The Chairman PTI’s petition has been fixed for hearing tomorrow by the Registrar’s Office. Chief Justice Amir Farooq will hear the application on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story