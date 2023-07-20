Cypher issue: PTI chairman to be grilled under Official Secret Act, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will hold an inquiry into the cypher case against the PTI chief and others under the Official Secret Act after being tasked by the federal government, ARY News reported.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the minister asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had possessed the cypher and waved the classified document in a public gathering, adding that the former premier did not return the cypher to the concerned institution yet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan harmed diplomatic relations, undermined the economy and spread hatred in society.

During a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said the ex-principal secretary to former prime minister Azam Khan has held the PTI chief responsible for hatching the cypher conspiracy.

“Azam Khan’s statement revealed that Imran Khan Niazi is the real Mir Jaffer, who orchestrated the drama against the country’s interests by harming its foreign relations and inflicting serious damage on its economy just to secure his vested political objectives,” he said.

Advertisement

He said Azam Khan claimed that Imran Khan was told to refrain from misusing a secret document and making it public, which is a clear violation of the Official Secret Act.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan deliberately used the cypher to build a narrative against the opposition and then claimed the document was lost.

The interior minister said that the original cypher is still with the PTI chief and he should be prosecuted for keeping a secret document in private possession. He added that a former US President is also facing prosecution on similar grounds.

He said Imran Khan should be brought to justice for violating the Official Secret Act and possessing a secret document. He said former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also worked hand in glove with the PTI chief in the cypher conspiracy.

The interior minister further said that the confessional statement of Azam Khan discloses that Imran Khan can sacrifice national interests in pursuance of his personal agenda.

He said similarly, there should be no doubt that the PTI chief was behind the violent and hateful incidents on May 9. He said defence institutions of the country were attacked, state buildings torched, memorials of martyrs were desecrated, and a planned attempt was made to spread anarchy in Pakistan.

Advertisement

He said the culprits involved in carrying out anti-state activities should be brought to book and given an exemplary punishment as per law.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah said it is a matter of state interests and a case against Imran Khan should be lodged on behalf of the state.