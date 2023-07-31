Daesh backed Bajaur suicide attack: investigation

Suicide bombing kills 46 and injures over 200.

Severe tension existed between Daesh and Jamiat scholars since 2019, investigation team.

People involved in the blast have been identified and will be arrested soon, the investigation team.

The investigation team probing the deadly suicide attack in Bajaur revealed that the bombing was backed by Daesh.

The investigation team identified the involvement of the Islamic State group (IS) – Daesh – behind the attack at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Khar.

The team also revealed that there was severe tension between Daesh and Jamiat scholars since 2019 highlighting that the terrorist group had targeted and martyred Maulana Sultan Muhammad in 2019.

Added that in 2021, the group of terrorists Zeenatullah and Shafiullah planted an improvised explosive device (IED) to target Qari Ilyas.

However, Terrorist Zainatullah was arrested while the other escaped the scene. Further revealing that the terrorist Zainatullah was killed by the violence of the Jamiat workers the same day.

The recorded video of the terrorist killing made it to the media and enraged the IS group, leading to the target of people visible in the video.

The investigation team also told that Maulana Shafi and Maulana Bashir, present in the video were targeted in 2022.

Added that Maulana Ziaullah, who died in the blast yesterday, along with his companion were injured in the IED blast in 2022.

Investigation revealed that in June 2023, a joint operation by forces and police was launched which led to the killing of terrorist Shafiullah along with his two accomplices.

The people involved in the blast have been identified and will be arrested soon, the investigation team said.