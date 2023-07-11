Dar claims inflation rate will be 7pc by 2025

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that inflation rate will be 7 percent by 2025.

Addressing a media workshop at the Defense University on Tuesday, Dar said that

Pakistan will get 1.19 billion dollars within 24 hours after the approval of the IMF board meeting.

He said, “Inshal Allah Pakistan will join the G-20 club in 2023,” adding that the first objective is to make Pakistan the 24th economic power.

In 2017, Pakistan Development Funds project collapsed due to political instability, Dar observed.

Advertisement

He added that the inflation rate in Pakistan will reach 7% in two years.

The second objective is to include Pakistan in the G20 countries club, he said.

In 2022, opposition political parties had two options – the first option was to wait for the elections and the second option was to fight the economic scourge, Dar said and recalled that political parties decided to bring no-confidence motion against the then Prime Minister under the second option.

He said, “Now it is the high time for all political parties to sign the Economic Road Map and Economy Chartered.”