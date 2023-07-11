Dar claims inflation rate will be 7pc by 2025

Dar claims inflation rate will be 7pc by 2025

Articles
Advertisement
Dar claims inflation rate will be 7pc by 2025
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that inflation rate will be 7 percent by 2025.

Addressing a media workshop at the Defense University on Tuesday, Dar said that

Pakistan will get 1.19 billion dollars within 24 hours after the approval of the IMF board meeting.

He said, “Inshal Allah Pakistan will join the G-20 club in 2023,” adding that the first objective is to make Pakistan the 24th economic power.

In 2017, Pakistan Development Funds project collapsed due to political instability, Dar observed.

Advertisement

He added that the inflation rate in Pakistan will reach 7% in two years.

The second objective is to include Pakistan in the G20 countries club, he said.

In 2022, opposition political parties had two options – the first option was to wait for the elections and the second option was to fight the economic scourge, Dar said and recalled that political parties decided to bring no-confidence motion against the then Prime Minister under the second option.

He said, “Now it is the high time for all political parties to sign the Economic Road Map and Economy Chartered.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story