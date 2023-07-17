Decision of caretaker govt must not be taken behind closed doors: Qureshi

PTI is an important stakeholder in domestic politics, Qureshi.

Said consultation regarding the caretaker government is ongoing.

Says instability is also visible in the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday stated that the decision of caretaker setup in Pakistan must not be taken behind closed doors.

He said that the decisions regarding the caretaker government have been made and consultation is ongoing, added that the government has formed a committee regarding electoral reforms.

Qureshi stated that PTI is an important stakeholder in domestic politics stating that now there leaves no ambiguity on who will take charge as caretaker prime minister as the decision will be made by the two powerful entities.

“Will the decision taken behind closed doors be imposed again in Pakistan,” says PTI leader.

Added that the leader of the opposition in the assembly himself wants the PML-N ticket.

“I understood from the words of PM Shehbaz Sharif that he has decided to dissolve the assemblies ahead of time,” said Qureshi.

Advertisement

Stated that the people have the right to choose representatives through transparent elections.

While talking about the newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Qureshi stated that the IPP president asked Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial to resign from the posts of advisers to the prime minister, while Jahangir Tareen has told both to continue working on the post.